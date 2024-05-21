2024 Election campaign solid: DA

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is convinced that it has conducted a solid election campaign. With eight days remaining before South Africans choose their national and provincial leaders, the main opposition party is preparing to make its last appeal to citizens.

The DA will hold its final election rally on Sunday in Benoni, east of Johannesburg.

The party’s policy head Matt Cuthbert has denied suggestions that the party’s “Rescue South Africa” campaign depicts the party as the country’s sole saviour.

2024 Elections | DA wraps its campaign on Sunday

“We understand that alone we are not able to rescue the country as one individual political party and that is why we form part of the Multi-Party Charter. We also in our manifesto detail how we believe we should work with civil society and business organisations to make sure that we get our country on the correct trajectory. I think it has never been a case that the DA will come down on voters and be able to save them. I think we have always understood that this is a complex task that we have ahead of us if we are going to govern this country and I think it is important to get everyone on board,” says Cuthbert.

On last night’s @SABCNews election debate, political parties debated about the high rate of crime and solutions to curb crime in the country. The debate was held at Langa Community hall in the Western Cape. Of everyone present it was only the @Our_DA that had/has a solid… pic.twitter.com/9btjQNuF6u — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) May 20, 2024