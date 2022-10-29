President Cyril Ramaphosa has eight days left to respond to the information that Members of Parliament have submitted to the Section 89 Independent Panel of Experts.

Ramaphosa has been given time between the 28th of this month and the sixth of next month, to respond to any of the submitted information.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) are among the parties that have made submissions.

Al Jama-ah says it will not make any submission as it believes that the Phala Phala scandal involving Ramaphosa is already under investigation.

Video: President Ramaphosa addresses questions around Phala Phala farm case

The panel is assessing an ATM draft motion on whether Ramphosa has a case to answer on constitutional grounds.

This scandal relates to the alleged theft of millions of US Dollars from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo more than two years ago.

The ATM has submitted that the president conceded that he was trading in game.

Section 89

A president facing removal from office in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution faces such removal on three grounds. These are serious violation of the constitution or the law, serious misconduct or inability to perform the functions of office.

The main charges President Ramaphosa is facing include serious violation of the constitution and serious misconduct.

In its submission, the ATM alleges that the President violated the constitution by getting paid work to the extent that he even identified some of this customers in a hall during an African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo Conference, while the constitution prohibits him from engaging in other paid work.

President Ramaphosa has until Sunday next week to respond to all the submissions.

Video: Ramaphosa has 10 days to respond to Phala Phala allegations