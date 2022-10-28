The African Transformation Movement says it’s confident that its submission on the Phala Phala matter involving President Cyril Ramaphosa will assist the Section 89 Independent Panel of Experts.

The ATM which is the main complainant says it has submitted supplementary information to the panel on time.

The deadline for the National Assembly MPs to submit information to the panel was Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have 10 days from Friday, within which to respond to the submissions. He is facing possible removal from office after the ATM leader, Vuyo Zungula, tabled a draft motion in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution and National Assembly Rule 129 (C).

This follows the alleged concealment of theft of millions of US Dollars from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, in Limpopo, more than two years ago.

The ATM national spokesperson, Sibusiso Mncwabe, says they cannot go into the content of the document as it is now in the hands of the panel.

“I can confirm that the ATM has submitted its documents to the panel with all the evidence. Remember the ATM is the main complainant in the matter, so it was important for us to submit on time. The evidence we submitted, we believe would assist the panel of three to come to the vibrant and positive conclusion that we are all expecting.”

