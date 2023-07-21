An ammonia cylinder explosion at a factory in Chloorkop, Kempton Park, left one person injured earlier on Friday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to respond to the incident, but the exact cause of the explosion remains unknown at this time. The injured employee received on-site medical treatment and was subsequently transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

William Ntladi, the spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Emergency Services, provided details on the incident, stating, “We have confirmed that in one of the factories in Chloorkop, there were ammonia cylinders. A 48kg ammonia cylinder exploded, resulting in one person sustaining minor injuries to the leg. The injured individual has been taken to the hospital for further medical care. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.”

As investigations into the incident continue, authorities are working to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected. More updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.