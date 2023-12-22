EMS urges communities to safeguard personnel amid attacks

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Gauteng Emergency Medical Service (EMS) has issued a plea to communities to protect emergency personnel following a series of attacks on paramedics during emergency callouts.

The call comes as the region experiences an increase in call volumes, with incidents of prank calls exacerbating the challenges faced by EMS.

Gauteng EMS operations manager Colin Errakiah says, “We have an increase in paramedic attacks, and it goes hand in hand with the hoax calls that come in. When we get these prank calls—especially in the evenings—it’s related to paramedic attacks because there are no actual patients.”

Despite the surge in call volumes during the festive season, a significant portion of these calls, approximately three percent, is attributed to hoax calls. Errakiah revealed that the current statistics indicate an average of 2500 to 4000 calls a day during the festive period.

“We call on the public out there to please protect our guys when they come out there to those communities. If you see any suspicious activity, help us with law enforcement,” Errakiah urged.

He stressed the importance of community cooperation to ensure the safety of emergency personnel as they respond to critical situations.

Despite the attacks on our Green Angels, we continue to respond to an increased volume of calls. Help the police with their investigations related to attacks on EMS personnel. Let’s not allow criminals to deny citizens their right to emergency medical services #StopAttacksonEMS pic.twitter.com/v34hD3AgLr — Official_GautengEMS (@GautengEMS) September 18, 2022

MEDIA STATEMENT || MEC NKOMO RALEHOKO CALLS FOR THE CESATION ON THE ATTACKS OF HEALTH OFFICIALS pic.twitter.com/ub9h5BACw0 — Official_GautengEMS (@GautengEMS) December 18, 2022

Areas in the Gauteng which have been declared hotspots or red zone as they are deemed unsafe for emergency personnel. pic.twitter.com/1s9XeK6mmv — Official_GautengEMS (@GautengEMS) December 18, 2022

We are in Atteridgeville, @CityTshwane where MEC @NkomoNomantu together with the @GautengEMS and community members are about to do a 3km walk to raise awareness on the ongoing paramedic attacks #StopParamedicAttacks pic.twitter.com/Ub6qFif8sT — Official_GautengEMS (@GautengEMS) December 14, 2022