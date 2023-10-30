EMS urges drivers to use caution in heavy rain, keep to speed limits

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has urged motorists to avoid driving through areas that may be flooded and to adhere to the prescribed speed limit when driving in the rain.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says residents in low-lying areas should keep children away from rivers and streams.

“From our side, as the City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services, we remain on high alert, together with our specialist water-related unit, which is on high alert to respond to water-related emergencies.”

Warning to motorists

The N3 Toll Concession has issued a warning to motorists of possible traffic congestion and delays due to cold weather conditions. Icy conditions, rain, sleet, and light snow have been reported on parts of the N3 Toll Route between Van Reenen Pass and Warden.

The N3 Toll Concession’s Operations Manager, Thania Dhoogra says motorists must reduce their travelling speed and increase following distance because of slippery conditions.

“Road users should plan ahead and be prepared for any eventuality. Ensure that you have adequate emergency provisions on hand. Adjust your driving style to suit the prevailing conditions and slow down. Increase following distances and always keep your headlights switched on to increase your visibility on the road. Stay informed of updates to weather and road conditions by following N3 Route on ‘X’ or contact their 24-hour toll-free helpline should you require assistance or travelling through the N3.”

Gauteng Today ‘s Weather overview: 30.10.2023 pic.twitter.com/TSxC43Kvwv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 30, 2023

Light snow in Free State

The Free State can expect light snow over the mountains in the eastern parts during the early hours of Tuesday as inclement weather sweeps over many parts of the interior of South Africa.

Snow has already fallen in Kestel and Harrismith. The Weather Services says there is a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers in parts of the Free State today.

Weather forecaster Julius Mahlangu says the eastern Free State will remain very cold throughout the day today.

“Cold conditions to persist over most parts of the province but any cold over eastern parts of the province where we are expecting some snowfall for today. the snowfall has already been observed in other parts of the province. areas including Kestell, Harrismith, and van Reenen’s pass. weather we are also expecting some rainfall, showers and thundershowers over most parts of the province today, we have a 60% chance. and for tomorrow it’s mainly the isolated chance but scattered northeastern parts”.

Alerts for today, Yellow level 2 warning :

⚠️Damaging winds between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

⚠️Severe thunderstorm expected over Northern Cape and North West province.

⚠️Disruptive snowfall western KwaZulu-Natal and extreme Eastern Free State.#southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/CSILiSAZuJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 30, 2023

The Weather Service issued a Level 4 warning on Saturday of disruptive snowfall over the Drakensberg.

-Additional reporting by Nontsokolo Stemmere