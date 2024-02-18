sabc-plus-logo

Inclement weather warning for Johannesburg

  • Lightning and storm clouds
  • Image Credits :
  • Presentsquare Presentsquare from Pixabay
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg emergency services are urging motorists to be extra cautious on the roads, as heavy downpours persist in most parts of the City.

Residents in low lying areas in particular are urged to be extra vigilant.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says they will be on high alert to respond to any eventualities.

“It’s raining in most parts of Johannesburg, at this stage no major incidents have been reported in all seven regions. However, we still encouraging motorists to exercise caution and try and avoid crossing roads and bridges that are flooded. Our residents in low lying areas must avoid crossing river streams. Our aquatic rescue unit remains on high alert over night monitoring the City for any emergency that might occur overnight.”

