Heavy rains expected to continue in parts of KZN

Heavy rains are expected to continue throughout the day in most parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange alert, level six warning for heavy rains with the possibility of flooding in some parts of the province.

Forecaster Thandiwe Gumede says, “Chances of rain are still looking very promising with an 80 percent chance over most part of the province and a 60 percent chance in the extreme western part of the province for today. With those chances, we are expecting some significant amount of rain during the course of the day.”

“The alert that we have are as follows, we have an orange level six alert for the South Eastern part of the province that will include district municipalities like Ugu, eThekwini, iLembe as well as the Eastern Part of uMgungundlovu and Harry Gwala.”

