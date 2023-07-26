For the first time in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, a third person has been mentioned around the events that took place on the night of the 26th of October 2014, when former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed.

This emerged on Wednesday morning during neighbour, Nthabiseng Mokete’s evidence-in-chief at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

She says she was sitting in a car parked outside a yard, with her friend Yolanda Motha, when this happened.

“There was a stage where we then heard a loud sound, which sounded like that of a gun. I got scared. I said to Yolanda that is a sound of a gun. A few moments later, a person that went past. That person was running,” she says.

“I told her I was sure that was a gunshot sound because I grew up not from the hostel where gunshots used to be heard. It was at that time that we heard another shot go off, which was not far from the car. And then we saw two people running, also in the direction of the park,” she adds.

Five man stand accused of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to the state’s case, which was corroborated by Zandile Khumalo, two intruders allegedly entered Zandile’s home in Volsloorus and demanded cellphones as money before a commotion ensued and a shot went off.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has for the first time heard that immediately after the first shot went off, a man was seen running down the street and he was then followed by two other men who matched the description of the alleged two intruders.

Giving testimony, Mokete kept her eyes completely shut, her head slightly tilted up as if to replay what transpired again in her head.

“The first person that ran past alone was slim, not tall. The second one was average, not big and not small, but had dreadlocks. I could see they were dreadlocks because as he ran they would flap. This other one was slightly bigger in physique and the ran closer to each other and that one had a hoodie on his head.”

Mokete has also detailed how she was the first person to be informed that the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was no more.

She says she found herself confused when she was in the room where Meyiwa was declared dead after the doctors had informed her that they had done everything in their power to save him but in vain.

“When we got into the room where Senzo was being assisted, the doctor asked me how I related to Senzo. I then said I was a family friend to his fiancée. Then they went on as though they were resuscitating him. I remember the doctor saying we tried all, but he’s no more,” recalled Mokete with her voice shaking, before she took a pause to wipe tears off her face.

She opened her eyes, which had been closed for most of her testimony. They looked brown and shiny and she stared at the court ceiling once again, seemingly trying to recall the details.

“I called Mr and he gave the phone to MaPhiri who said I should remain in that room until Ma Khumalo arrived and I did so until she arrived. (Taking a deep breath) When they opened the casualty door, it had already been a while we were there, about 15, 20 minutes and I told them Ma Khumalo was on her way and I asked for some time. I then told the nurse, please call Yolanda, since I had noticed she was still strong, I said they should call her to break the news. As they opened the doors, that’s when Kelly’s mother came in. They called both of them and I told them Ma Khumalo was the right person to bare the news.”

She says Kelly’s mother wailed as she was told Meyiwa had died. But not before, the doctors once again tried to bring Meyiwa back to life.

“She walked in. If my memory serves me well, they didn’t immediately break the news to her and then they tried again to resuscitate him. But they eventually told him they had tried all they could.”

Earlier, the court heard that Meyiwa was still breathing albeit with much difficulty when he was carried into the car that rushed him to the hospital after he was shot.

This emerged during neighbour Khaya Ngcatshe’s brief cross-examination.

He says when in the kitchen towards the passage leading to the sitting room, he found Meyiwa, who was unresponsive.

“He couldn’t respond, yes. But you could see that he was breathing with difficulty.”

The trial continues.