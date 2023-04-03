The Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria has given the green light to the media to broadcast the proceedings of the appearance of former Tshwane executive mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela.

He is facing numerous charges, including forgery.

The court says permitting broadcast of the proceedings is in the interest of open justice.

Makwarela resigned as a mayor last month following allegations that he submitted a fraudulent rehabilitation certificate for his 2016 insolvency status.

The constitution doesn’t permit anyone with an insolvency status to occupy public office.

The former Tshwane council speaker, COPE and PR councillor respectively, handed himself to police on Monday morning.

He also applying for bail.

The video below is reporting more on the story: