The Labour Court in Johannesburg has dismissed the National Union of Metalworkers’ of South Africa’s (Numsa) application for leave to appeal its interdict against convening a national congress in Cape Town.

Last week, the court granted the union’s aggrieved leaders and members an urgent application to stop the election of new national leadership.

However, Numsa defied the court order claiming that it had satisfied all the requirements of the court concerning its central committee’s infringement of the union’s constitution.

Meanwhile, a group of Numsa members have been barred from entering the International Convention Centre which is the venue of the congress.

The group comprises of members from Numsa’s Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Ekhuruleni regions.

Dozens of Numsa members have been demonstrating just outside the entrance to the venue where the congress is currently under way.

The group has been denied entry.

Numsa’s Western Cape Secretary Vuyo Lufele says the congress is illegal.

On Wednesday, the Western Cape region walked out of the congress, after the province’s leadership claimed that it did not comply with Numsa’s constitution, because the Mpumalanga region was excluded from attending.

VIDEO: Update on Numsa’s National Congress:



Andrew Chirwa and Irvin Jim re-elected

Earlier, Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim and the union’s President Andrew Chirwa were re-elected to their positions unopposed at the union’s national conference in Cape Town.

More than 1000 delegates are attending the conference at the International Convention Centre.

The KwaZulu-Natal Regional Secretary Mbuso Ngubane is the Deputy General Secretary, Mac Chavalala is the first Deputy President and Puleng Phaka from the Northern Cape is the second Deputy President.

The National Treasurer is Phumzi Maqungo.

All regions had nominated the candidates. The conference is expected to end on Friday.

VIDEO | Numsa’s 11th National Congress off to a rocky start: Dr Ebrahim Harvey:

