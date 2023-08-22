The High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, has dismissed an application by the defence in the trial of five accused in the killing of Collins Chabane Mayor, Moses Maluleke. The defence had brought an application claiming there were irregularities in the manner in which the state handled the trial.

The defence also indicated that they were not given all the documents and that some new evidence was brought to court without their knowledge.

Maluleke was shot and killed at his home in Xikundu village in July last year.

The defence lawyer Advocate Amukelani Baloyi wanted the court to accept additional evidence which is not on record. Advocate Baloyi has cited irregularities in the manner in which the state handled the trial thus far.

This is after two of the five accused, Isaac Mudau and Wiseman Baloyi had told the court that the state has violated their rights to a fair trial through the late disclosure of some evidence that has been led in court.

Judge Matsaro Violet Semenya, however, dismissed the application saying it has no legal standing. The judge, however, dismissed the application on the basis that it was not brought at the right time as it should have been brought when the state concluded its case.

The trial continues.

The family has called for justice:

Report by Rendani Raliphaswa