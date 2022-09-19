Some community members attending court proceedings at the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo say the five accused in the killing of Collins Chabane Mayor Moses Maluleke must not be granted bail.

The accused allegedly shot dead Maluleke at his home in Xikundu in July. Maluleke’s 18-year-old son was also shot and injured in the incident.

Shumani Nemadodzi, Avhatakali Mulaudzi, Wiseman Baloyi, Isack Mudau and Tshianeo Munyai are appearing together for the first time since their arrests. They each face six criminal charges that include murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to murder among others.

Baloyi and Mudau are expected to apply for bail while Nemadodzi and Mualudzi previously abandoned bail.

Community members say they want justice for Maluleke and bail should not be granted to the perpetrators.

The family of slain Maluleke believes his killing was an assassination. The family’s spokesperson Humphrey Mgakula said: ‘We feel that this investigation process should be fast-tracked in the sense that there may be even the masterminds behind this whole plan to be arrested.”

Five accused in the killing of Collins Chabane Mayor Moses Maluleke to appear in court: