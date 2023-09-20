Johannesburg’s council Speaker Colleen Makhubele is conducting an oversight visit to Westbury, Riverlea and Eldorado Park on Wednesday.

This follows separate gang-related incidents in which four people were gunned down in Eldorado Park and Westbury at the weekend.

Residents of these areas say they are living in fear and have appealed for police visibility.

Residents say government needs to do more to guarantee their safety.

“What we are facing in our community is really sad. Did you hear another one got shot? Did you hear that boy had a gun? It’s a norm. We wake up to this norm. So, we really need intervention and we really need these officers to come and stop taking bribes,” says one resident.

“They basically said, people you must now start defending yourselves. Mob justice. They will just come and take the evidence. Here you cannot get the Brigadier, you cannot get no one here.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: