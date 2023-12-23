SABC implemented salary adjustments amid unresolved issues: Cosatu

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cosatu has urged the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to negotiate with organised labour in good faith, as the workers at the public broadcaster have not received salary increases for years.

The matter has been referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Cosatu says it is worrying that the SABC has proceeded to implement salary adjustments despite the matter being unresolved.

Employees affiliated to the Communications Workers Union have not received the adjustment while BEMAWU members and non-unionised workers voted in favour of the increase.

Cosatu spokesperson, Matthew Parks says this undermines collective bargaining.

“This is unacceptable and undermines collective bargaining. Management needs to come and engage in good faith and bring back stability to the once proud SABC to ensure workers voices are being heard and their legitimate grievances are being addressed. Employees need to be treated with respect.”