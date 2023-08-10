The Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale is on Thursday expected to announce whether the former president Jacob Zuma will return to prison to complete his 15-month sentence or not.

In July 2021, Zuma was arrested at his home in Nkandla and imprisoned at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

The Constitutional Court recently dismissed the department’s application for leave to appeal the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, on Zuma’s medical parole, saying it had no reasonable prospect of success.

Violence led to looting and arson erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following Zuma’s conviction.

About 350 people were killed in the unrest which cost the economy at least R50 billion.

Legal analyst on ConCourt’s ruling that Zuma must return to prison:

