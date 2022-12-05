The Congress of the People, Congress of the People (COPE), says it will not support a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Several opposition parties have joined forces and are planning to table a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa is fighting for his political survival after a panel of experts found that he may have violated his oath of office.

The panel’s inquiries relate to allegations that large sums of US dollars in cash were hidden at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo and he failed to report theft of the money in 2020.

COPE national spokesperson Dennis Bloem says they reject calls for Ramaphosa’s resignation.

“This plan was hatched long time ago, that they must remove President Ramaphosa to get rid of the Zondo Commission’s report. We are going to reject that motion. We are not going to fall and jump on the bandwagon to support a wrong thing. That thing is wrong, the agenda of these people is not genuine.”

EFF on Phala Phala saga

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says there’s consensus among all but two opposition parties that the impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa should go ahead.

The EFF charges that most opposition parties will be speaking in one voice on how to approach the S89 independent probe into the Phala-Phala saga.

Speaking to SABC News at the EFF’s 17th Central Command Team Meeting, the Party’s Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu, elaborated on the opposition’s stance.

“The entirety of us in the opposition benches are speaking in one voice, even today we are going to be issuing out a consolidated statement in terms of some of the activities that we are going to be engaging in towards the sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, the 6th and what will happen thereafter. So opposition parties are consolidating a common perspective in terms of how we proceed”

Shivambu stated that opposition parties minus GOOD and AL JAMA-AH met on Friday to adopt a way forward.

Shivambu even believes that some ANC members will vote for the impeachment process to go ahead.

“Let me tell you something, the ANC is going to vote for the impeachment process to go ahead , there is no National Executive Committee (NEC) that is going to instruct members of parliament to do illegal, unlawful and irrational things, they will not agree to do that, a substantial number of members of parliament, of the ANC even on an open vote are going to vote that the impeachment process must go ahead.”

