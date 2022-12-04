The South African Communist Party (SACP) has described as “premature” calls by political parties and some members of the African National Congress (ANC) for President Cyril Ramphosa to resign.

This comes as the ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) meets at NASREC to discuss the Section 89 report on the Phala Phala matter.

It found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer regarding his alleged failure to report the alleged theft of a large amount of United States dollars from his farm to the police in 2020.

SACP General Secretary, Solly Mapaila says the report has flaws and must be taken on legal review. He spoke to the media in Johannesburg following the SACPs Central Committee meeting.

“The SACP respects the right of the President to take the report on review and, would contribute to what seems to be glaring flaws in it. The call for the President to resign is premature. It is also unfortunate that this matter is now being weaponised for factional manoeuvres within our movement as we approach the 55th national conference this December. This is a matter that affects the alliance and more importantly the country.”

‘Inquest into Hani’s asssassination’

Meanwhile, the SACP says it will push to make sure that there is a full inquest into the assassination of Chris Hani.

He was killed in 1993 at his home in Dawn Park, on Gauteng’s East Rand, by Janusz Walus. Conservative politician Clive Derby-Lewis, who supplied the gun, was also convicted of the murder.

Derby-Lewis passed away in 2016.

The SACP has filed papers at the Constitutional Court in a bid to have the parole order rescinded.

The National Chairperson of the SACP, Blade Nzimande says, “we want an inquest, a full-blown inquest because, by the way, we do need to remind South Africa that there were a lot of things that were not followed up after the assassination of comrade Chris. Mrs Derby-Lewis had a list and addresses of leaders, including Nelson Mandela who had to go and be killed. She wasn’t called to account about that list and Chris was on that list indeed, which means that they wanted to kill more people.”