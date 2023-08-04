The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the North West has confirmed the death of a 35-year-old man who had pleaded guilty to 14 charges of rape.

Johannes Shabangu had also pleaded guilty to 11 charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He was standing trial on Wednesday in the North West High Court sitting in the Ga-Rankuwa Regional Court, when he collapsed and died.

Shabangu’s court appearance emanates from incidents that took place in Winterveldt, in Gauteng between July 2012 and December 2019.

He and unknown accomplices raped and robbed multiple women.

The NPA’s provincial spokesperson Henry Mamothame says, “The NPA in the North West notes the unfortunate passing of Johannes Jojo Shabangu in the court cell at the Ga-Rankuwa Regional Court. He was awaiting his sentencing proceedings after he pleaded guilty to 11 counts of robbery and 14 of rape that he committed in the Winterveldt area between July 2012 and December 2019.”

“The court had already found him guilty on these charges. He was declared dead by paramedics who were called on site to give him medical attention. A declaration certificate of death was presented to court and the judge declared this matter as finalised,” explains Mamothame.