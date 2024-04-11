Convicted killers of Collins Chabane Mayor to testify in sentencing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The convicted murderers of the Collins Chabane local municipality mayor, Moses Maluleke, are expected to take the witness stand in mitigation of sentences in the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Judge Violet Semenya has found the five men guilty of murder. They shot and killed Maluleke at his home in Xikundu village, outside Malamulele, in July 2022.

The convicted murderers – Shumani Nemadodzi, Isaac Mudau, Wiseman Baloyi, Tshianeo Munyai and Pfunzo Lidzebe – have been found guilty in all six charges.

The charges include murder, attempted murder, and robbery among others.

The convicted murderers will give evidence in mitigation of sentences when the matter resumes.

Nemadodzi has concluded his mitigation.

Family welcomes judgment

The family of the slain mayor has welcomed the conviction of five men for his murder.

Family representative, Eitiken Maluleke says the family is happy with the judgment but wants police to continue with investigations to apprehend three other people who were also implicated during the trial.

Maluleke says, “As a family, we welcome the judgment because there is a lot of collaboration when we look into the case itself to show that they planned this and they did this but there was a so-called Bafana, the driver, there was ANC gentle guy who was not brought to this case. I think if the police can investigate more to bring these characters to book it’s when everyone can have closure in this case.”

VIDEO: Five men found guilty of killing Collins Chabane Municipal Mayor, Moses Maluleke:

