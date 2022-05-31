Convicted former police officer, Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu, is expected to be back in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Ndlovu along with her friend and fellow former policewoman, Nomsa Mudau, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Ndlovu, who was sentenced to six life imprisonment terms last November, faced a total of three conspiracy to murder charges.

The charge against Mudau, who is heavily pregnant, related to the alleged plot she concocted with Ndlovu to have her ex-husband killed.

Ndlovu killed six of her relatives and benefitted from insurance claims to the value of over R1.4-million.

Ndlovu has been found guilty of the following murders:

Witness Madala Homu in March 2012, cashing in R131 000 from insurance policies;

Sister Audrey Ndlovu killed in 2013, cashing in R717 000;

Boyfriend Morris Mabasa murder, cashing in R416 000;

Niece Zanele Motha who died in June 2016, cashing in R120 000 from the insurance;

Mayeni Mashaba who died in 2017;

Mashego who was murdered in January 2018

In the video below, Ndlovu was found guilty of six counts of murder and fraud: