The newly formed organisation for traditional leaders, Royal Leaders of South Africa (Rolesa) says it will fight injustices against royal communities.

The organisation is a breakaway from Contralesa. It elected leadership during its congress last week.

Treasurer-General Chief Letsiri Phaahla says they will challenge all bills and Acts aimed at undermining royal institutions.

The new organisation says it is geared to become the voice of traditional leaders. A

Phaahla says that they will also engage with government to address all outstanding issues pertaining to royal matters.

Phaahla explains further, “The organisation was created to specifically deal with challenges of royalty, which Contralesa that claims to represent the royal leaders has abdicated. Its sole mandate and lost royal compass because it was infiltrated and ultimately hijacked by ordinary people that are non-royal and who are entertaining issues of their personal interest and not the interest of royal leadership institution.”

Phaahla, former Contralesa chairperson in Limpopo, resigned in August this year, accusing it of being politically aligned to the governing ANC.

Contralesa was not available for comment on the matter. Phaahla says that Rolesa will work with any political party, every structure, and entities that are seen to advance the goals of the organisation.

“One might struggle to differentiate between Contralesa and Rolesa as the two organisations are operating within the same environment and within the same realm of sectors. Rolesa leadership is 100% royal leaders while Contralesa is led by 80% non-royal people. The community’s development agenda is central to Rolesa to ensure economic development of the communities that we lead, which is non-existent in Contralesa’s agenda.”

Rolesa has also elected the new leadership with iNkosi Thomas Mabena of Mpumalanga as its president and deputised by Kgoshi Mogakolodi Masibi from North West.

Secretary- General is Kgoshigadi Moremadi Mothapo from Limpopo and her Deputy is Kgoshigadi Vuyelwa Tsotetsi from the Free State.

The national organiser is Prince Manene Tabane from Gauteng while Prince Gambani Mabena also from Gauteng is national projects development director.

Kgoshi Matshegoane Sekororo from Limpopo has been elected as the national youth chairperson.