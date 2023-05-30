The Constitutional Court has referred an application on accessing former President Jacob Zuma‘s tax returns back to the South Africa Revenue Service (Sars) for reconsideration.

In 2021, media houses launched a legal challenge against the secrecy of taxpayer information and records in the public interest.

Judge Narandran Kollapen hands down the order on the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA).

“The request of the applicant for access to the individual tax returns of the second respondent for the 2010-2018 tax years, is referred to the first respondent for consideration afresh in the light of this order. The third applicant is afforded one month from the date of this order to supplement his request for access to the records referred to in paragraph 12 in this order,” adds Justice Kollapen.

