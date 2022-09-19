Residents of KaNyamazane, east of Mbombela, in Mpumalanga have raised concerns over a road construction project that has not been completed over the past seven years.

Residents allege that the contractor abandoned construction work demanding R16 million to complete the project.

Motorists claim their vehicles are being damaged.

“I don’t know what is taking so long to complete this bridge. The municipality can explain what is happening, we don’t know, we must make a march to go to municipality. It’s really straining to us, it’s even costly on our budget because you changing tyres unnecessarily. We [are] paying for the roads, we [are] being taxed, we [are] being like taxed for the road, it’s a strain for us.”

“The project has been taking place for the last seven years. Apparently the contractor wants R16 million to complete the outstanding work and has suspended the project because the City of Mbombela has no money to pay.”

Meanwhile, the City of Mbombela’s ward 19 councillor, Dennis Mkhatshwa, says the project was delayed after the initial grant was taken back by Treasury.

“We were given a condition that the grant must be spent by end of June. But knowing very well that variation order needs certain processes to be followed and it must be approved by council. With the new mayor, we agreed as council that this variation orders must [be] scrutinised by the MPAC. They got their report, they finalised it but they need to bring it to council [and] make [a] decision,” adds Mkhatshwa.

