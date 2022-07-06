Commuters in Mbombela and surrounding areas in Mpumalanga have been left stranded following a blockading of roads in the early hours of the morning.

Public transport has been affected and most people could not reach their destinations. It is reported that protests in Mbombela have to do with the fuel hikes and other basic essentials.

The protesters have used trucks to blockade main intersections from the townships to Mbombela.

Commuter Harriet Marule was nearly mugged, “I have to go to Hazyview for an interview but due to the strike, we had to walk for a mile and I even met an incident where these people were about to attack me but I ran for my life.”

Meanwhile, police have arrested eight people for attacking truck drivers and public violence.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala, says the roads are being cleared.

Mohlala says, “In those eight suspects we have retrieved a firearm because the allegations are that some of these victims were pointed with firearms and some of them were assaulted. We have opened various cases which include public violence, pointing of firearms and assault.”

Mohlala added that police are keeping a high presence.

#NationalShutdown

It looks like the national shutdown its only happening in nelspruit mpumalanga pic.twitter.com/odc4mTheHC — THE MILLENNIAL GANG (@T_P_Mhlanga) July 6, 2022