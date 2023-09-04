Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry into the deadly Marshalltown fire came as a result of an engagement with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Inquiry will investigate the prevalence of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg and recommend who must be held responsible for the deadly blaze that ripped through a hijacked building last Thursday.

The commission is to be chaired by retired Justice, Sisi Khampepe.

Lesufi says the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry will help avert any political influence into the probe.

“As I have said we have appointed and given the judge who agreed to the terms of reference and consulted with the mayor of the municipality. There’s no objection and I spoke to the President. He indicated that that’s the best way of handling this matter. And we have done that. Whoever that needs to appear or submit a report or submit to court, it will up to the judge. I do not want to influence and this process to be as independent as possible, must not be influenced by politics or coverups but the process that is present to us by a person who is competent.”

