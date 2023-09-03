The death toll from a fire in a building in the Johannesburg CBD has risen to 77. The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that a third person has died in hospital.

They have identified her as Catherine Majeed, a Malawian national.

Hundreds of people were injured in the fire on Thursday morning. 31 of them are still in hospital.

Majeed’s family has lost two other members including a child.

Meanwhile, Parliament says it will conduct its own investigation into the fire.

The Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says, “The relevant committees of Parliament will be immediately assigned to oversee both the immediate and the long-term efforts of various branches of the government in response to this disaster.

“These committees will also look to the distressing phenomenon of the building, high jacking within the city which is the grave concern that demands urgent attention. The assigned committees will also investigate the conditions of both private and government buildings focusing on their own compliance with safety regulations,” says Mothapo.