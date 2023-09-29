President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the commencement of Phase Two of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the Bi-National Commission between South Africa and Lesotho, presided over by himself and his counterpart Prime Minister Sam Matekane in Pretoria on Thursday.

It’s the largest infrastructure project between the two countries and involves the construction of tunnels and dams to divert water from the Lesotho mountains to South Africa.

The first phase was completed in 2004, with Pretoria signing an agreement in 2010, to undertake the second phase.

Ramaphosa says engagements are underway to resolve the challenge of illegal mining by Basotho citizens in South Africa.

