The funeral of six Mgxada family members is under way at Tantseka village in Bityi, outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Seven family members were gunned down last week while preparing for the funeral of another family member that was also shot a week before.

One of the seven members that were murdered is expected to be buried next week. The local community and traditional leaders are attending the funeral.

CoGTA MEC, Zolile William, will speak on behalf of the Eastern Cape government at the funeral.

When visiting the family earlier this week, Police Minister Bheki Cele called for swift action to curb the high crime rate in the area

“A total of eight people have been murdered in the Mgxada family in two separate incidents. The wife of the alleged targeted person was shot two weeks ago and buried last week. The community suspects these killings are related to stock theft revenge, as the husband played a crucial role in the arrest of suspected stock thieves in the area. He is still in hiding. Police in the area are known for being under resourced, resulting in poor policing.

Williams says Cele has deployed the National Commissioner to head the investigation into the murder of eight Mgxada family members.

Williams was talking at the funeral, saying the police station has been upgraded.

“Bityi police station will be upgraded. This implies that more services are going to be provided to the people of this area. Secondly, in respect to these killing that we experienced, the minister has deployed the National Police Commissioner who’s got investigative and detective background to be head of the team that will investigate.”