Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the family of seven people who were gunned down in Tantseka village in Bityi in the Eastern Cape.

According to police reports, on Wednesday evening last week, three unknown armed men forced their way into a homestead and opened fire, killing six people. The seventh victim died in hospital.

The victims are members of one family. The incident happened when they were arranging the burial of their relative, who was also fatally shot.

Police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says the Provincial Organised Crime Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the latest incident.

Seven family members killed in the Eastern Cape: