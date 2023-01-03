The African National Congress (ANC) says it will carefully consider its options in relation to forming coalitions.

Delegates from the party’s commissions discussed co-governance and are expected to continue when the 55th conference resumes on Thursday.

Many challenges led to the members failing to conclude their deliberations.

Gauteng saw its three metros, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, governed through Democratic Alliance-led coalitions after the electoral support for the ANC dipped below 50% in the 2021 local government elections.

Pundits have warned that the party may show a further decline in electoral support at the polls next year.

The ANC National Executive Committee member David Makhura says the party’s coalition partners must advance the goals of the ANC.

“The ANC doesn’t want to enter into coalitions for its own sake or just to remain in government but whether a particular coalition, a particular group of political parties, will help us defend and advance our constitutional order.

And whether this will help us advance our transformation agenda so the ANC is not just going to work with anyone in government simply because they are there.”

Meanwhile, the 55th national conference of the ANC will resume on the 5th of January after an adjournment by the party’s steering committee.

The conference, which elected seven officials of the ANC and eighty additional members, still has unfinished business.

Delegates must adopt the reports from the various commissions and resolutions of the party.

Delegates across all nine provinces will be meeting at central venues and will connect virtually, via a hybrid platform, to wrap up the 55th National conference.

ANC January 8th Statement

After securing a second term at the ANC 55th National Conference in December 2022, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is preparing for the party’s January 8th Statement.

The ANC’s January 8th Statement has traditionally been a platform for the party to address challenges facing the country.

When the party was banned, former ANC President Oliver Tambo used Radio Freedom to address members on the political year ahead and efforts to bring about freedom.

A look at the importance of ANC’s January 8th Statement: