Police in Durban have confirmed that a clothing store was looted in the Durban CBD on Friday night. Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says items were taken from the store but no arrests have been made.

Netshiunda explains, “Police in Durban central responded to an incident of a looting at the clothing at the Durban CBD on Friday night. Upon arrival, the roller door of the store was broken and clothing items as well as other items were reportedly looted from the shop.”

“Police are putting together pieces of evidence to identify possible suspects and as a result no one has been arrested as yet. The motive of looting is unknown, however, police believe it was just pure criminality and those found to be responsible will be met with the wrath of the law,” adds Netshiunda.