City Power disconnects non-paying businesses in Joburg

City Power, in its concerted efforts to address mounting unpaid electricity bills, has initiated a series of disconnections targeting several businesses in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

The ongoing revenue collection operations come as the Roodepoort service delivery centre grapples with a significant outstanding balance amounting to R700 million in unpaid electricity bills.

Isaac Mangena, the spokesperson for City Power, has confirmed that six businesses with a collective outstanding amount of R42 million have been disconnected as part of the ongoing efforts to redress the revenue deficit.

Mangena underscores the importance of maintaining a balanced debt book and states that similar operations will be conducted regularly to ensure that all businesses meet their financial obligations.

“We are committed to providing essential services to our valued customers who fulfill their financial responsibilities. Roodepoort, known for its affluence, has unfortunately witnessed a concerning trend of businesses benefiting from electricity without fulfilling their payment obligations. We are resolute in our efforts to hold these businesses accountable and ensure their compliance with the necessary financial contributions to sustain our operations.”

Mangena emphasises the necessity of fostering responsible business practices and promoting collaborative efforts to uphold the integrity of the local electricity infrastructure.

As City Power continues its efforts to ensure effective debt management and revenue recovery, the focus remains on encouraging business entities to prioritise their financial obligations and contribute to the sustainable functioning of the local electricity network.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining a reliable and sustainable electricity supply for our community. It is imperative that businesses recognize their role in upholding their financial responsibilities and actively support our efforts to provide uninterrupted services to our valued customers,” Mangena adds.

