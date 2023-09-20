Johannesburg’s power entity, City Power has disconnected electricity to several hijacked buildings in Jeppestown, east of Johannesburg CBD, on Wednesday.

This was part of an operation led by MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Jack Sekwaila, together with MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku.

The buildings, which were disconnected along Betty Street, are believed to be occupied by suspected illegal and extremely violent occupants.

According to Sekwaila, this is part of an operation aimed at recovering millions of rand in funds owed to the City.

Sekwaila says the eight buildings, which were targeted, owe the City more than R14 million.

“So, this is an exercise that we are doing as a city as a whole not just this area. Our intention here is to disconnect eight buildings here that owes us more than R14 million in just this area, so we can’t just fold our arms. And we are also doing this programme because at the fire that happened some weeks ago, it requires as a government we must do something at the illegally occupied buildings across the city. And now this is part of the action we are going to do to deal with them decisively.”

MMC Tshwaku says he brought in a large contingent of JMPD officers this time around, after City Power officials were forced to retreat last week, after being attacked by residents.

“I am here because we hear that when the officials are switching off the electricity you find criminal elements from these thugs and hijackers who are actually collecting money and not paying the city. And I can tell them now that their time is up, we are going to put in all the resources in terms of the collections so that is why JMPD is here and everyone is here.”

MMC Tshwaku says they have identified several suspected kingpins of hijacked buildings in the inner city – many of which are attorneys at law.

He says his departments Undercover Units are making good progress in identifying the kingpins.