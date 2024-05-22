City of Tshwane condemns attack on security guards at substation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Tshwane has condemned the attack on its security guards who were recently held hostage at gunpoint at the Wolmer Substation in Onderstepoort, north of Pretoria.

Criminals allegedly damaged the equipment and cables in an attempt to steal copper wires.

This has left nearby areas such as Tileba, Winternest, Pretoria North and Clarina without power.

The city‘s spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says, “Unfortunately, it has come to the city’s attention that the electricity team on the ground is being subjected to verbal abuse and intimidation as well as threats of violence by community members.”

“The City understands the frustration caused by this prolonged power outage and would like to plead for patience during this restoration period.”

Power outage affecting Clarina and nearby areas. pic.twitter.com/C3gNfEqCsj — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) May 22, 2024