Tshwane embarks on total overhaul of prepaid electricity meters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

City of Tshwane spokesperson, Selby Bokaba says the City is undergoing a large-scale overhaul of its prepaid electricity meters. He says prepaid electricity meters that are not reconditioned will cease to function as new tokens will not operate on them.

City authorities say the existing prepaid meter software, known as Standard Transfer Specification 1, must be converted to STS-2 in order to continue functioning. The current meters’ software will reach the end of its life at the end of November this year.

“In simple terms, a consumer purchases electricity at a vending station and a token is generated. All prepaid meter software must be updated to be STS 2 compliant. Unupgradable (non-compliant) prepaid meters must be replaced before November 24. The updating of the meter software will configure the meter to accept a token for the new TID values,” says Bokaba.

Tshwane Municipality | Overhaul of prepaid electricity meters