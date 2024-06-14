City of Tshwane issues revenue collection scam alert

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Tshwane has warned its customers to be aware of scammers who call and tell people that their accounts are in arrears and officials are coming to disconnect them.

The city says the scammers seek to extort money from customers and are not part of the city’s revenue collection team.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo has assured customers that the perpetrators will be arrested.

“In situations where a customer receives a call from our credit control, the official will introduce him/herself, the reason for the call, the property which is owing, the amount owed and the last time payment was made to the account in question. The customer would then be directed to make a payment at the nearest City of Tshwane’s Walk-in Customer Service Centre or advised to make a payment arrangement at the municipal offices,” says Mashigo.

