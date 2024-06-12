Tshwane outlines plans to revive decommissioned power stations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

After being redundant for over a decade, the Rooiwal and Pretoria West Power Stations in the City of Tshwane might return to life.

The City has confirmed that plans to revive the two decommissioned power stations are yielding positive results and operations might start next month.

This is as the private sector is expected to take over the power stations in what could be a 40-year lease agreement.

The Rooiwal Power Station has been operating at minimum capacity for over a decade.

Tshwane spends millions annually on security and staff however, residents don’t benefit.

The Pretoria West Power station suffered the same reality, despite the need for additional power supply in the country.

Tshwane MMC for utilities, Themba Fosi, says they want to cut off their over-reliance on Eskom by 50%.

Fosi has also assured current employees of the city that their jobs are safe.

Meanwhile, some residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the upcoming public-private partnership.

VIDEO | City of Tshwane plans to revive decommissioned power stations:

-Report by Puseletso Mokoena and Patricia Visagie