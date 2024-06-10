Tshwane and Water Department sign MOU to address water woes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tshwane and the Department of Water and Sanitation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at addressing the City’s water woes.

This will see them collaborating on areas such as infrastructure development and water resource planning.

Tshwane residents, especially in Hammanskraal, are still battling to access clean drinking water.

City’s spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says water challenges have negatively affected residents.

“The other three areas of collaboration that the MOU will focus on include water resource planning and infrastructure solutions in line with the City’s Climate Action Plan, benchmarking of programmes , that is Green Drop, Blue Drop, No Drop, Joint enforcement programmes for water pollution prevention amongst others. The signed MOU reinforces the ideal of Intergovernmental Relations Act, which implores a concerted effort by government in all spheres to work together and to integrate, as far as possible, their actions in the provision of services, the alleviation of poverty and the development of society.”

