City of Tshwane says its buses will resume operations from Tuesday morning.

The Are Yeng and Tshwane Bus service operations were suspended over safety concerns for commuters and staff, amid the ongoing municipal workers strike.

Tshwane Roads and Transport MMC, Katlego Mathebe says the illegal strike action has left many commuters stranded and with limited choices of alternative transportation.

“The city remains committed to providing reliable public transport and we urge the residents to report bus service interruptions and any criminal behavior to the Tshwane Metro police and our dedicated numbers.

VIDEO | SAMWU and City of Tshwane point fingers at each other over the ongoing strike:

It is important for commuters to note that they will not lose points that have been loaded on their connector cards, they will be able to use the available balance points of credits.”

City of Tshwane Mayor, Cilliers Brink, said last month that the metro will lodge a civil claim against the South African Municipal Workers’Union (SAMWU) for damages suffered due to the prolonged unprotected wage strike.

The wage dispute has led to the dismissal of 122 workers since the strike began in July.

–Nonhlanhla Ntshingila–