The South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) in Gauteng insists that the City of Tshwane has sufficient funds to pay workers salary increases.

Workers affiliated to the union have been on an illegal wage strike since last month.

This has led to the collapse of water and electricity supply services in most parts of the Metro.

Garbage is no longer being collected in some areas.

Residents have embarked on violent protests demanding the reinstatement of services.

The union’s provincial secretary, Mpho Tladinyane says the city is playing games with the plight of the workers.

“We have secured the services of financial experts. The bargaining council also did the same to ensure the process runs smoothly. So, from what we have seen from the books of the city it can afford to pay salary increases.”

Meanwhile, the city has since lodged an application with the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) to exempt the city from salary increases.

The Tshwane Multi-Party Coalition’s Jacqui Uys says they will be guided by the outcome of the application.

“The Tshwane Multi-Party Coalition cannot reject the attempt to manipulate the bargaining council outcome. This application has now been lodged, and the proceedings of the Bargaining Council are underway. That application has now been lodged. A further hearing will happen on 30 August. The case presented by the city is based on the city’s financial position.”