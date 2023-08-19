The Democratic Alliance in the City of Tshwane has laid criminal charges at the Brooklyn police station against the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU).

The charges have been brought following serious allegations of sabotage and conspiracy to kidnap.

The party says it is appealing to the police to swiftly examine the evidence provided to protect the lives of citizens and municipal employees.

SAMWU, City of Tshwane point fingers at each other over the ongoing strike:

DA Tshwane Caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto, “We are calling upon SAMWU to show responsible leadership and to stop playing with politics. The reality is that the municipality cannot afford the extra R600-million that SAMWU is demanding and will add to our wage bill, but if SAMWU disagrees they should take the fight to the Local Government Collective Bargaining Council instead of resorting to destruction and violence.”