City of Joburg probes building fire on Kerk Street

City of Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Kgiba, says they are conducting preliminary investigations into the cause of the structural fire at a building in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday morning.

The fire at the building, located on Kerk and Goed streets, has left fifty people displaced, while one patient was transported to a health care facility for further medical care.

“On arrival, firefighters found the building with shacks inside fully engulfed in flames. Disaster management is currently on the scene to assess the affected families and have a clear number of how many families are affected. For now, we are doing preliminary investigations into what caused the fire.”

