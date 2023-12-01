My appointment was legitimate: Joburg City Manager Floyd Brink

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Joburg City Manager Floyd Brink says his appointment was legitimate after the council re-tabled and remedied the high court’s ruling yesterday.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg last week, ruled that the process to appoint Brink was procedurally flawed.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) had brought the application to overturn Brink’s appointment.

The DA says the council was in contempt of court after adopting a report to reinstate Brink.

Brink says the report was tabled in terms of Section 59 of the Municipal Systems Act.

“That particular section within the law, it clearly stipulates what it is that can be and cannot be done, so council can either confirm, they can vary or they can revoke a specific decision. And that particular [Section] 59 (3) in terms of the Systems Act, was also well mentioned and well covered in the very same judgment by the acting judge.”

“If you had to look at the judgment itself, you’ll pick that up at paragraph 38 of the judgment. So that is part of how that particular report was tabled,” adds Brink.

The video below reports on the City of Joburg fighting to keep Floyd Brink as City Manager: