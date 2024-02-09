‘DA application an attempt to destabilise Jhb City’s administration’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg’s Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says the judiciary has acted in the best interest of residents and the institution itself. This after the High Court today dismissed the urgent application by the DA in Johannesburg, to have City Manager Floyd Brink’s reappointment declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

In November last year, Brink’s appointment was found to be unlawful by the same court. He was later reappointed with an ANC/EFF/PA majority.

In opposing the latest application by the DA, the City argued that the matter should be struck from the roll because it is not urgent. Mayor Gwamanda says the DA’s application was an attempt to destabilise the administration of the City of Johannesburg.

“Our endeavours as the administration to try and keep it intact is for a reason, so that there can be accountability to a large extent on many of the areas of service delivery that the City is responsible for.”

Meanwhile, DA Johannesburg caucus leader, Belinda Kayser says the urgent application was made because of the perilous state of the City of Johannesburg.

She says the party is concerned about some decisions made by the City with Brink at the helm. Kayser says procedures are being flouted which needs urgent intervention.

“The judge has not made any decisions or determination on the merits of the case. So, all those whatever is in the judgment is currently being studied by our attorneys.”

The Court has dismissed with costs the case of the DA which challenged the reappointment of Brink as the City Manager after it became clear that its case is founded on lies, gossips and fabrications #JoburgCouncil #JoburgVacancies ^NB pic.twitter.com/KRfT7fyTQr — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 9, 2024