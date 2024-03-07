New witness to testify at Usindiso fire inquiry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new witness is expected to testify before the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry this morning.

The Commission has been instituted to look into the devastating fire that claimed the lives of 77 people in the Johannesburg CBD, last year.

The government-owned Usindiso building is believed to have been hijacked and these individuals were said to have been collecting rent monthly.

The commission has since heard that the building was not designed to house people.

Several witnesses have since testified at the commission including those who resided at the building, as well as officials from the City of Johannesburg and Joburg Water.

Self-confessed arsonist, Sithembiso Lawrence Mdlalose, is in the dock for his alleged involvement in setting the building on fire.

VIDEO: Joburg EMS denies fire trucks had no water:

