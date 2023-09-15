Firefighters have managed to extinguish a fire at another hijacked building in Marshalltown in the Johannesburg CBD. The fire was reported just before 10 o’clock this morning.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo says the three-storey building has been evacuated. It is not far from the five-storey building that caught alight last month, claiming the lives of 77 people.

Khumalo says, “Everybody who was inside has been evacuated to safety. No injuries have been reported. The fire started on the ground floor where residents have built shacks inside the building.”

Meanwhile, the Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku says the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Tshwaku says at least one person suffered smoke inhalation.

“One of the shacks caught fire, and the whole building was on fire—same scenario that we had in the other building. But the fire has been put out; everything is still under control right now.”