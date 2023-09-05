The Gauteng Department of Health says 73 families have reported to the Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Service mortuary in Soweto so far.

This after 77 people died in a fire in a five-storey building in Marshalltown in the Johannesburg CBD last week.

Meanwhile, all twelve identifiable bodies have been released to family members for burial.

31 people are still receiving care in hospital after 88 patients were seen at various health facilities.

Gauteng Health spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba says, “The South African Police Service (SAPS) victim identification centre unit is currently processing DNA samples drawn from the 62 unidentifiable bodies and has already taken 36 antemortem swabbing from the immediate family members.”

“Once the samples are taken from the deceased and the family members, they will be cross referenced to match them as part of linking families.”

Spotlight on the process of identifying bodies