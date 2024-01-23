Police arrest suspect in connection with Usindiso building fire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng police have confirmed that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the Usindiso building fire in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, in which 77 people were killed.

The five storey building which had been illegally occupied, caught alight in the early hours of the morning on the 31st of August last year.

The exact cause of the blaze is still yet to be determined.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhlwi, says the suspect was arrested after he confessed before the Commission of Inquiry into the Usindiso building fire.

The 29-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon on charges of arson, 76 counts of murder and 120 counts of attempted murder.