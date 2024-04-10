Joburg EMS urges residents to remain cautious after heavy rains

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services is urging residents in the city to continue to remain cautious after heavy rain was experienced in the province of Gauteng this week. EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the water level in some rivers and streams are still high.

This is as rain is expected over the province this weekend. While no major incidents were reported, authorities remain on high alert.

Parts of Gauteng experienced unexpected flooding this week after heavy rainfall hit the province. The downpour, which began at the weekend continued into the week, inundated several low-lying areas and caused localised flooding in various parts of Johannesburg.

Roads were submerged, and traffic came to a standstill in many areas, disrupting the daily commute for residents. Authorities have confirmed that no fatalities were recorded, however, Mulaudzi says they remain on standby.

“We’re still pleading with our residents, mostly in our low -lying areas, to continue to exercise caution, try and avoid crossing river streams when conducting their daily activities. Our church community is also to refrain from visiting river streams during these wet weather conditions, to avoid incidents where they might be swept away while conducting baptism along river streams.”

He is urging motorists to exercise patience on the road and remain vigilant at all times.

“Our motorists are still encouraged to continue to exercise caution, extend the safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded roads and flooded bridges. We still remain on high alert. All our 30 fire stations throughout the City of Johannesburg are fully operational. We’ve got our aquatic rescue unit on high alert which is a specialised team which responds to water related emergencies. So, we’re pleading with our residents to work together with us so that we can minimise or prevent a further incidence which might occur during these wet weather conditions.”

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service says rain is expected over the province from this weekend. However, temperatures over the next two days will remain stable.

“We’re expecting the Gauteng province to remain partly cloudy and cool on Thursday, with no warnings that are sent out for the day. On Friday, we’re expecting a partly cloudy day with cool temperatures over the central and the southern parts, but warm in the northern areas with isolated showers and thundershowers expected. And Saturday, that’s when we are expecting partly cloudy conditions with cool temperatures, but just the 30% of showers and rain over the southern parts of the province. And on Sunday, we’re expecting just 30% chance to be slightly over the southern parts of the province,” says Weather SA forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.